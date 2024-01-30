Almost 3,000 terrorists captured outside of Gaza since start of war: IDF

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 30 (ANI/TPS): Since the start of the war in Gaza approximately 2,980 wanted terrorists have been arrested throughout Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valleys region by Israel's security forces. Of these, more than 1,350 are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas.

Most recently, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces), the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) and the Border Police worked together overnight and arrested another 19 wanted terrorists throughout Judea and Samaria.

Three of the wanted persons arrested were located in the city of Nablus.

In the village of Ein Arik the forces arrested three wanted persons, located and confiscated tens of thousands of terrorist funds. In the village of Azon forces located and destroyed explosives.

Weapons were located and confiscated in the village of Tarqumiyah located near Hebron. (ANI/TPS)

