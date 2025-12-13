"Almost every decision of Trump has been challenged": Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev on H-1B visa fee increase

Washington DC [US], December 13 : US President Donald Trump's decisions are facing challenges in the US Supreme Court, with 20 states opposing the H-1B visa fee hike. Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev noted that Trump's policies are being contested, with Democratic states leading the charge.

Speaking to ANI, foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev said that many of US President Donald Trump's decisions are being challenged in the US Supreme Court.

"About 20 states of the United States have challenged the H1B visa fee, which the Trump administration has jacked up $200,000 for the first time. This underscores that many of Trump's decisions are being challenged in the courts. In fact, almost every decision of Trump has been challenged. But many of those decisions are being upheld by the courts," he said.

The US has been witnessing a heated debate over the H-1B visa fee hike, with 20 states, all led by Democrats, challenging President Trump's decision to impose a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa applications. This move has been met with opposition from corporations and states, citing concerns over the impact on businesses and the economy.

"That is one. Secondly, the states that have challenged Trump on this H-1 B visa fee are all Democratic. So obviously, they are in opposition to the Republican Party, which is Trump's party. They would certainly seek to oppose Trump's policies. But yes, fundamentally speaking, the fee that Trump has imposed of $100,000 for a H1B visa for the first time is definitely very, very steep and forget the states, H1B visa being protested by 20 states, including California," he said.

The H-1B visa fee increase has sparked widespread dissent, with many questioning its impact on American businesses. Three Democratic representatives have introduced a resolution to terminate Trump's national emergency declaration, citing harm to workers, consumers, and bilateral ties.

"See, three members of the US House of Representatives have introduced a resolution saying that the 50% tariffs of Trump should be removed. But a couple of things are there. One, in the House of Representatives, Democrats do not have a majority. It is the Republicans who dominate the House of Representatives," he said.

Three members of the US House of Representatives on Friday (local time) introduced a resolution to terminate President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration that imposed tariffs of up to 50 per cent on imports from India, calling the measures "illegal" and harmful to American workers, consumers, and bilateral ties.

The resolution, spearheaded by Representatives Deborah Ross, Marc Veasey, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, follows a bipartisan Senate measure to end similar tariffs on Brazil and curb the President's use of emergency powers to raise import duties.

The lawsuit, filed in a Massachusetts federal court, argues that the fee is unlawful and exceeds the Trump administration's authority. California Attorney General Rob Bonta stated that the fee would impose unnecessary financial burdens on providers of vital services such as education and healthcare, exacerbating labour shortages.

The H-1B visa program allows US employers to hire foreign workers in speciality fields, and the tech industry is particularly reliant on it. Critics argue that the fee hike would disproportionately affect Indian professionals, who hold an estimated 70% of H-1B visas.

The US corporate sector is feeling the pinch of Trump's tariffs, with small and medium-sized businesses suffering from the 50% tariffs on Indian imports.

"This resolution, the three congressmen- they're all democratic congressmen. Yes, they've introduced a resolution calling for the removal of the 50% tariffs. It will not have much impact at this time, but it also indicates that grassroots businesses in America are suffering. See, all of these guys are politicians, and they take any step when they realise that their constituents, you know, people in their constituencies are hurting. It's the businesses in these constituencies who are complaining to them, that you know, Trump tariffs are hurting their business. Hence, these are politicians who are responding to the worries, concerns and problems of their constituents," he said.

He also highlighted that the US companies struggle with Trump's tariffs, hurting imports and sales. The Trump administration defends the fee as a measure to prevent abuse of the H-1B system and protect American workers. However, business groups and major companies argue that the program is essential to address the shortage of qualified American workers.

"They are articulating it so it indicates that grassroots America business in America is hurting due to the 50% tariffs on India because many people in the US have their businesses importing from India and then selling within the United States, so they are losing business," he said.

