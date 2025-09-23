"Along with Make in India, we are also working on Make with Friends": Rajnath Singh inaugurates Tata defence facility in Morocco

Berrechid [Morocco], September 23 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday inaugurated Tata Advanced Systems Maroc's new manufacturing facility at Berrechid in Morocco, calling it a milestone that showcased India's growing role in global defence collaboration.

Speaking at the inauguration, Singh said, "...Along with Make in India, we are also working on Make with Friends. Under this initiative, we will collaborate with trusted partners to develop and produce cutting-edge technologies. Ultimately, through "Make for the World," the benefits of our innovation will be shared with the entire world. The facility being established in Berrechid is an excellent example of this very vision. This facility also demonstrates that Indian industries are not only capable of meeting domestic needs but are also prepared to enhance the defence capabilities of friendly nations through partnership. This is a model of partnership that respects sovereignty, strengthens local capacity, and also contributes to global peace..."

Placing the new defence plant in the larger framework of bilateral ties, the Defence Minister underlined the progress in India-Morocco relations, noting that cooperation had expanded into multiple sectors. "In recent years, both our countries have explored many areas where cooperation has yielded excellent results. These include renewable energy to fertilisers, information technology to tourism, and now a very important sector, defence and advanced manufacturing," he said.

Welcoming Tata Advanced Systems Limited's presence in Morocco, Singh remarked, "Today, as we welcome India's leading private-sector defence enterprise to Moroccan soil, this day further strengthens our shared resolve. The establishment of this defence manufacturing facility by Tata Advanced Systems Limited is truly a historic moment. It is one of the first foreign defence manufacturing plants established by an Indian company. This is not only a significant step for Tata Advanced Systems but also for the entire Indian Defence Industry."

Explaining the scope of the facility, Singh said, "Spread over 20,000 square feet, this facility will manufacture an advanced armoured combat vehicle, incorporating the latest attributes of mobility, protection, and firepower. This armoured platform has been developed in partnership with India's Defence Research & Development Organisation, or DRDO. It is a testament to India's indigenous defence technology and the research and development ecosystem we have built in recent years."

He emphasised the project's focus on local participation. "The commitment of this project's local integration makes it special. I have been told that from the beginning, nearly one-third of the components and sub-systems will be sourced and assembled in Morocco, and in the coming years, the share of local value-addition is expected to be half of the total production," Singh said.

The minister stressed that the initiative went beyond trade, symbolising a long-term partnership. "This is not just an export-import transaction, but a real partnership that builds capacity within Morocco and lays a strong foundation for shared development," he said.

Highlighting the broader benefits, Singh added, "The economic benefits of this cooperation are as significant as its technological benefits. This plant will create numerous direct and indirect jobs, providing opportunities for Moroccan engineers, technicians, and skilled workers. It will also develop the local ecosystem of suppliers and small businesses, promote innovation, and generate a wave of development in the Casablanca region and its surrounding areas."

He further emphasised the strategic importance of the facility, highlighting the connection between Morocco's geography and India's expanding industrial base. "This plant is also a bridge between this region and the global market has long been recognized as a gateway to Africa and a natural link between Europe, the Middle East, and the Atlantic. On the other hand, India, with its growing technological and industrial base, has emerged today as a rising hub of innovation and a reliable partner of the Global South. Therefore, this plant will be beneficial for both countries," Singh said.

The inauguration was part of Singh's ongoing two-day official visit to Morocco. Rajnath Singh arrived in Morocco on Sunday, marking the first-ever trip by an Indian Defence Minister to the country.

Singh landed at Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport, where he was received by the Head Wali of the Military Command of Casablanca and the Indian Ambassador to Morocco, Sanjay Rana.

Members of the Indian community, including the President of the Indian Association, also turned out in large numbers to extend a warm welcome to the minister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor