Already at pre-Covid level in India, US transits should accelerate growth: Virgin Atlantic

New Delhi, Jan 1 Buoyed by the healthy passenger traffic growth to India, the UK-based Virgin Atlantic now expects to accelerate the recovery process in the coming year by aggressively tapping into the US transit segment.

At present, India has entered into 'Air Bubble' agreements with several countries including the UK.

In a conversation with , Alex S. McEwan, Country Manager, South Asia for Virgin Atlantic, cited that India operations of the airline are already at pre-Covid levels.

"But the growth in our services from the UK to USA will offer even more connectivity and choice to Indian customers when travel restrictions permit," McEwan said.

In September, the airline recommended daily services from both Delhi and Mumbai to London.

"Since then, we have seen strong load factors, with relaxations in travel restrictions unleashing pent up demand."

"In recent weeks, bookings growth has plateaued due to Omicron, but performance continues to be encouraging and traffic is far higher than it was this time last year."

According to McEwan, passengers travelling for 'Visiting Friends and Relatives'

