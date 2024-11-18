"Always a delight": PM Modi meets President Biden at G20 Summit in Brazil

Rio de Janiero [Brazil], November 18 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met United States President Joe Biden at the 19th G20 Summit being held at Rio de Janeiro in Brazil and said it is "always a delight to meet him."

"With @POTUS Joe Biden at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Always a delight to meet him," PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi also met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He also had an interaction with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

"A wonderful interaction with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong of Singapore during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro," he said in a post on X.

Earlier, PM Modi thanked Brazilian President Lula da Silva for the warm welcome upon his arrival at the venue of the G20 Summit.

"Looking forward to the proceedings at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Thankful to President Lula for the warm welcome," he said in a post on X.

President Lula and PM Modi were seen shaking hands and briefly interacted with each other.

Prime Minister arrived in Brazil in the second leg of his three-nation visit. India is part of the G20 Troika along with Brazil and South Africa and has been actively contributing to the ongoing G20 Summit discussions.

During the Summit, Prime Minister will put forward India's positions on various issues of global importance and build on the outcomes from the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration and Voice of the Global South Summits which were hosted by India in the past two years.

