"Always great to start day with yoga," says Singapore Consul General in Chennai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 21 : Singapore Consul General in Chennai, Edgar Pang said that yoga is helpful for people to manage modern lives.

Edgar, while talking to ANI, said that it was great to start the day with yoga.

"I want to wish I think everybody and all our friends here in India a happy International Yoga Day. I think it was a wonderful session this morning to be able to join the practise with the honourable MP as well as some of my colleagues from the consular. It was a wonderful session. This morning it's always great to start a day with a yoga session. I think this is certainly one of the practises that is helpful for people to manage modern lives, and here we have an ancient practise that we are able to use to help us manage the stresses of modern life. So wonderful practice," he said.

In a post on X, the office of Indian High Commissioner said, "This morning Hon'ble Tejasvi Surya, MP Bengaluru South, invited me to join the "Yoga Arambha" for a guided session by Athayog Living, one of the city's leading yoga institutions. Happy International Day of Yoga 2025."

This morning Hon’ble @Tejasvi_Surya, MP Bengaluru South, invited me to join the “Yoga Arambha” for a guided session by Athayog Living, one of the city's leading yoga institutions. Happy #InternationalDayofYoga2025 🫶🏼🧘🏽- CG Pang pic.twitter.com/tUsv2qgoUY— Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) June 21, 2025

My #YogaDay message— There’s no city like Bengaluru, and no people like Bengalureans. The cool, welcoming breeze after many days away reminded me how blessed we are to enjoy this climate. It is something that all of us must consciously try to protect and not take for granted.… pic.twitter.com/Z0u8ZsGbCQ — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) June 21, 2025

Spoke at today’s #YogaDay event on how Bharat commands deep respect across the world - not just for its diplomacy, but for its timeless wisdom. On our All-Party Delegation to the Americas, we saw Yoga as a true global connector - whether it is an MP from Colombia who regularly… pic.twitter.com/WtaqAZK7o8 — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) June 21, 2025

In a post on X, National President of BJP Yuva Morcha, Tejasvi Surya said, "On Yoga Day, joined over 1,000 practitioners at the Yoga Arambha 2025 at Kittur Rani Chennamma Stadium, Jayanagar. Yoga has now become a way of life, building physical strength and mental resilience. The International Day of Yoga celebrations initiated by PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji has been embraced by over 120 countries, taking India's timeless wisdom and knowledge across the globe. We were honoured by the presence of H.E. Hillary McGeachy, Australian Consul General in Bengaluru & H.E. Edgar Pang, the Consul-General of Singapore in Chennai, Mr. Karthik Tallam, Honorary Consul of the Kingdom of Cambodia and Shri Srinivasa Murthy, Honorary Consul General of Vietnam for Karnataka. Organised in association with Aathayog Living, sharing some glimpses from our event."

On #YogaDay, joined over 1,000 practitioners at the Yoga Arambha 2025 at Kittur Rani Chennamma Stadium, Jayanagar. Yoga has now become a way of life, building physical strength and mental resilience. The International Day of Yoga celebrations initiated by PM Shri @NarendraModi… pic.twitter.com/LFrVYvADZf — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) June 21, 2025

This year marks the 11th International Day of Yoga with the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health", which echoes a vital truth that personal wellness and planetary health are inseparably linked.

Recognising its universal appeal, on 11 December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131.

The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor