Amala Paul poses with her cat, flaunts baby bump in a candid video; says 'reaching for the stars'

Mumbai, Jan 6 Actress Amala Paul, who recently announced her pregnancy, shared a fun video for New Year, flaunting her baby bump, and setting goals for 2024, saying, "reaching for the stars."

On January 4, Amala and her husband Jagat Desai had announced that they are expecting their first child, by sharing glimpses of their pregnancy photoshoot.

The actress took to her Instagram handle, where she enjoys 5.2 million followers, and shared a candid reel. The ‘Cadaver’ actress is seen wearing a green halter neck top, and orange joggers. She completed the look with a green headband, and a minimal neck piece. For the makeup, she opted for nude pink lips, and blushed cheeks.

Flaunting her baby bump, Amala can be seen posing with her pet cat Loki, against a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

The video was captioned as: “Rooted in the earth, reaching for the stars.”

Amala and Jagat had tied the knot in November 2023 in a dreamy wedding in Kochi, Kerala. She was earlier married to director A. L. Vijay; they got divorced in 2017.

On the work front, she made her acting debut in the Malayalam film ‘Neelathamara’. She was last seen in ‘Bholaa’.

She next has ‘Aadujeevitham’, and ‘Dvija’ in the pipeline.

