Amar Upadhyay: ‘Bigg Boss’ is here to stay forever

New Delhi, Oct 31 Taking a stroll down the memory lane, actor Amar Upadhyay, who was the fourth runner up of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 5’, has called it the toughest season till date, adding that the show is here to stay forever.

‘Bigg Boss 5’ aired from October 2011 to January 2012, with Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt as the host. The winner of the season was Juhi Parmar.

The original entrants included: Shakti Kapoor, Pooja Bedi, Shonali Nagrani, Pooja Mishra, Nihita Biswas, Shraddha Sharma, Mandeep Bevil, Raageshwari Loomba, Vida Samadzai, Mahek Chahal, Sonika Kaliraman, Gulabo Sapera, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, and Juhi.

Amar Upadhyay and Sunny Leone were among the wild card entrants.

Reminiscing about the fights in the season 5, Amar told IANS: “Maximum fights were in my season that is ‘Bigg Boss 5’. From the first day the fight started till the last day. So there are many fights, I can’t tell you one fight. Million fights happened in ‘Bigg Boss’ season 5. It was one of the toughest season of the last 17 seasons.”

If he is following the current season 17, Amar said: “Firstly I am not following this season, because I am shooting ‘Doree’, so I haven’t seen anything.”

The actor further said: “And fights are a part of life, whether it’s ‘Bigg Boss’ house or outside. When you go into ‘Bigg Boss’ house you cannot act. You have to be yourself. And that house is such that differences will be created, when you don’t know other fellow contestants, you have never stayed with them ever, you don’t know what kind of people they are.”

The ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ actor added: “That is why the concept is such that 14-15 people come from different walks of life, different personalities, and their clashes. So I think ‘Bigg Boss’ is also here to stay forever.”

Amar and actress Sudha Chandran will be seen in the thought-provoking social drama titled 'Doree', which touches upon the reality of many abandoned girls who are not embraced by their parents.

The social problem explored in the upcoming show addresses girls who are not the first choices of the parents in a patriarchal society.

The show will feature Sudha as Kailashi Devi, Amar as Ganga Prasad, and child actor Mahi Bhanushali as the young Doree.

The show will soon air on Colors.

