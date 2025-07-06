'Amazing experience meeting such a great leader', says member of Indian diaspora in Brazil on interaction with PM Modi

Rio de Janeiro, July 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm and grand welcome from the members of the Indian community as he arrived here in Brazil on Saturday for a four-day visit, where he will take part in the BRICS Summit followed by a meeting with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"Members of Brazil’s Indian community gave a very vibrant welcome in Rio de Janeiro. It’s amazing how they remain connected with Indian culture and are also very passionate about India’s development! Here are some glimpses from the welcome...," PM Modi wrote on his official X account.

Speaking to IANS after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a member of the Indian diaspora said, "It was an amazing experience. I felt so happy to meet him. He also blessed my daughter and gently placed his hand on her head..."

Meeting and interacting with PM Modi for the first time, another member of the Indian diaspora said, "It was an amazing experience meeting such a great leader for the first time. Who gets the chance to meet the Prime Minister face to face? I was truly glad and honored to see him up close..."

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an Indian youth said, "I touched his feet and learned a lot about dancing. It was a truly amazing experience..."

Commenting on PM Modi's Brazil visit, Shakti Groups Chairman and Managing Director Shreyans Goyal said, "...The Prime Minister's vision for Brazil and India is clearly moving forward, and I believe very soon, we will see India's rise to the number one position globally. We are witnessing significant progress inspired by the views and vision of our respected Prime Minister Modi..."

Expressing happiness and excitement over PM Modi's visit in Brazil, another Indian -origin community member Rohit Lengde from Campinas said, "...I've been living in Campinas, Sao Paulo, for almost five years. We've travelled all the way from Campinas to be here. She was the one who insisted we make the trip, and I’m glad we did..."

Prime Minister Modi also met with the artists who performed during his welcome ceremony in Rio De Janeiro.

One of the artists, who performed when PM Modi arrived in Brazil, said, "It gave us so much hope and joy to see Prime Minister Modi truly enjoying the performance. He shook hands with each one of us and thanked us personally—it was a very special moment..."

Speaking to IANS over PM Modi's Brazil visit, a tourist from Hyderabad said, "I’m from Hyderabad, and we came to Brazil for a holiday. When we found out that PM Modi was coming for the BRICS Summit, we postponed our return tickets. We're extremely excited to meet our king. In India, we often refer to him as our king—because that’s how we see him..."

Another member of the Indian diaspora said, "...India’s culture is incredibly complex, and it’s essential to understand it in depth. Without that deeper understanding, it’s impossible to grasp the full story..."

Hailing PM Modi's visit to Brazil, Acharya Muktiswarup from Ananda Marga, said, "...With Prime Minister Narendra Modi coming here, we received an invitation from the Embassy and came specifically to meet him. He has done a lot for India and for our nation, and we deeply appreciate his efforts. He is also striving to establish cosmic brotherhood—a vision of creating one human society based on unity and peace..."

He also added: ""As we know, the world is facing many critical challenges, and Prime Minister Modi is striving to unite all countries to work together..."

Another member of the Indian diaspora said, "PM Modi is from Gujarat, and we are Gujaratis living here too..."

Lauding PM Modi's historic visit to Brazil, Acharya Snigdhanana from Ananda Marga said, "I studied at Queensland University of Technology (QUT) in Brisbane. When Prime Minister Modi visited, I was attending a yoga class, but unfortunately, I didn’t get a chance to meet him..."

A member of the Indian diaspora said, "...We’re excited that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting again. We’ve been looking forward to his arrival for a long time. He visited last year as well, and we gave him a very enthusiastic welcome..."

Another member of the Indian diaspora said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a new direction to India, especially in terms of encouraging investment and supporting investors. He has taken significant steps to create a more investor-friendly environment..."

Welcoming PM Modi in Brazil, another member from the Indian community, said, "I warmly welcome the Prime Minister. It's heartening to see so many Brazilians also present here. As soon as the Prime Minister came to power, the International Day of Yoga was established, and since then, it has become a bridge between India and Brazil..."

An Indian diaspora member added, "This is truly a moment of celebration for all of us. I live in Rio, and I believe BRICS is an incredibly important platform on the global stage. PM Narendra Modi is representing India at this conference, and that makes the occasion even more significant..."

Operation Sindoor, India's anti-terror campaign against Pakistan-based terrorists, found resonance in Brazil as members of the Indian diaspora welcomed Prime Minister Modi with paintings and a dance performance portraying the mission.

PM Modi appreciated the warm gesture upon his arrival for the BRICS Summit on Saturday morning.

PM Modi will participate in the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro on July 6-7, followed by a historic bilateral visit to Brasilia -- the first by an Indian Prime Minister in nearly 60 years. During his stay, he is expected to hold meetings with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and engage with several global leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

This visit to Brazil marks the fourth leg of PM Modi's five-nation tour.

On Friday, PM Modi arrived in Argentina where he held bilateral talks with President Javier Milei and was given a special ceremonial honour as well.

On Thursday, he arrived in Trinidad & Tobago, where he addressed the Joint Assembly of Parliament, emphasising India’s commitment to the “Global South first” policy.

Earlier in the week, PM Modi visited Ghana, where he held extensive talks with President John Dramani Mahama and was conferred with the country's highest civilian honour -- The Office of the Order of the Star of Ghana. Several key agreements were also signed to deepen bilateral cooperation.

