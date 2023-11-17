Amazon partners Hyundai to start selling cars online next year

San Francisco, Nov 17 Amazon, which started with selling books to finally conquer the vast e-commerce space, will now sell cars online, partnering with South Korean automaker Hyundai to begin with.

The e-commerce giant and Hyundai announced to start selling vehicles on its website in the second half of 2024.

Hyundai vehicles will be sold on Amazon's US online store with other brands following later in the year, the companies announced during the ‘2023 LA Auto Show’ late on Thursday. Amazon already sells car accessories and operates an "Amazon Vehicle Showrooms' site that allows manufacturers to advertise, but not cars, trucks or SUVs.

Amazon said that the shopping experience "will create another way for dealers to build awareness of their selection and offer convenience to their customers," reports TechCrunch.

Mike Sullivan, the president and owner of several LA-area dealerships, said, "We’re now partnering with one of the world’s leading digital retailers".

"Amazon also brings massive reach and marketing power to connect to more customers. We can’t wait to get started," he was quoted as saying in the report.

Hyundai also said that it will use Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider and will integrate Alexa voice assistant in its future vehicles, according to the report.

