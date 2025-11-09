Ambassador Kwatra interacts with Intel CEO on plans to develop semiconductor, AI industry in India

Washington DC [US], November 9 : US Ambassador to India, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, interacted with Lip Bu Tan, CEO of Intel, to discuss plans for its India operations to develop the semiconductor and Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry in India.

In a post on X on Saturday (local time), Ambassador Kwatra said, "Had the pleasure to interact with Mr. Lip Bu Tan, CEO of INTEL to discuss INTEL's initiatives and plans for India operations in coordination with the Government's goal to develop semiconductor and AI industry in India under the aegis of India Semiconductor Mission and India AI Mission."

The Union Cabinet had approved the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) with a Rs 76,000 crore outlay to boost fabrication, design, and manufacturing in 2021.

According to a Press Information Bureau factsheet, in 2025, India inaugurated its first centers for advanced 3-nanometer chip design in Noida and Bengaluru, an Indian first.

At the Global Investors Summit 2025, it was announced that India's first indigenous semiconductor chip would be ready for production this year. Five production units are under construction, signalling a significant milestone for domestic capability.

The Cabinet approved the IndiaAI Mission in March 2024, guided by the vision of "Making AI in India and Making AI Work for India".

With a budget outlay of Rs 10,371.92 crore over five years, the mission marks a defining step towards making India a global leader in Artificial Intelligence.

Since its launch, the mission has made strong progress in expanding the country's computing infrastructure. From an initial target of 10,000 GPUs, India has now achieved 38,000 GPUs, providing affordable access to world-class AI resources.

The seven pillars of India AI Mission are India AI compute pillar, AIKosh, India AI application development initiative, India AI future skills, startup financing, and safe and trusted AI.

