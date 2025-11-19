Ambassador Kwatra meets US Congressman Riley Moore; discusses trade, security, energy cooperation

Washington DC [US], November 19 : Ambassador of India to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, met US Congressman Riley Moore and held discussions on advancing the India-US cooperation across key areas such as security, energy and trade.

In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to meet with @RepRileyMoore. Our productive discussion covered major opportunities for advancing India-US cooperation across several key sectors- security, energy, and trade."

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said there is "no pause or hiatus" in the relationship with the United States, which is very strategic for both countries and that there will be "good news" on the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) as and when "right balance" is reached.

"I don't see any reason to be worried. I don't believe there is any hiatus in the relationship. It continues to be very important and very strategic for both countriesthe United States and India," he said, speaking at the 22nd Indo-US Economic Summit organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC). Goyal sought to reassure industry participants, saying the relationship continues to evolve across economic, strategic and defence areas.

He described the Indo-US engagement as a comprehensive partnership built on strong democratic values and a shared commitment to global prosperity.

Goyal noted that partnerships of such depth naturally involve different tracks progressing at varying speeds, but the overall trajectory remains firmly upward.

Addressing industry concerns about the delayed bilateral trade agreement, Goyal said negotiations are underway and advancing, but India will prioritise its national interests in any deal.

He emphasised that India must secure the interests of farmers, fishermen, small industries and other stakeholders before concluding an agreement. "Negotiations are a process, and India as a nation has to secure its interests. As and when we find the right balancefair, equitable and balancedyou will hear the good news," he assured.

The minister also highlighted important milestones that underscore the strength of bilateral ties. He pointed to the signing of a 10-year defence agreement between India and the US, a move that reinforces long-term security cooperation.

Additionally, he mentioned the recently announced contract for India to source LPG from the US, reflecting growing energy collaboration between the two countries. These developments, he said, reflect the resilience and maturity of the Indo-US partnership, which extends far beyond trade negotiations.

Goyal said the Indo-US relationship stands on "strong pillars of democracy, diversity and development," and described the two nations as trusted partners working not only for mutual benefit but also for global economic stability. He reiterated that the United States views India as a reliable, long-term partner, and both sides remain committed to expanding bilateral commerce.

