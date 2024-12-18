Ambassador Kwatra, US Deputy Secy Campbell to meet Indian Astronauts training at NASA

Houston (Texas) [US], December 18 : Indian Ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra and America's Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell were in Houston on Tuesday to meet Indian astronauts undergoing training at NASA's Johnson Space Center.

They were accompanied by senior officials and the meeting with senior space industry representatives was aimed to discuss further opportunities of collaboration between India and the US.

The details of the visit were shared in a press release by the US Department of State.

"On December 17, Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell will travel to Houston, Texas, as the United States and India work together to advance space cooperation, including on human spaceflight. He will join Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer and Indian Ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra to meet with astronauts from the Indian Space Research Organization who are training at NASA's Johnson Space Center to execute a joint effort to the International Space Station in partnership with NASA next year".

"The officials will also meet with senior space industry representatives to discuss opportunities to further collaboration across the space innovation value chain in the United States and India. In addition, Deputy Secretary Campbell and Mr. Finer will participate in a discussion at Rice University on "U.S. Foreign Policy in a Moment of Transition," including opportunities for the incoming administration to further advance the strong U.S.-India partnership".

The details were also shared by Deputy Secretary Campbell on X. https://x.com/DeputySecState/status/1869028806851469784

As per the press statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, in January 2024, ISRO and NASA signed a Joint Statement of Intent to deepen their partnership in space exploration and mount a joint effort to the International Space Station. ISRO and NASA signed an IA for Strategic framework for cooperation in human spaceflight in March 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor