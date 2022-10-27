Ambassador Lu to represent US at special UNSC counter-terrorism meet in India

United Nations, Oct 27 Ambassador Chris Lu will be representing the US at the special meeting of the UN Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) in India this week, according to Washington's UN mission.

The CTC, headed by India, is to meet in Mumbai on Friday and in New Delhi on Saturday in India's untiring efforts to draw attention to international terrorism and push for action against it.

The mission said that Lu will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony in honour of the victims of the 2008 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai and lead the US delegation in the CTC meetings there and in New Delhi that will focus on terrorism threats posed by emerging technologies.

Lu, who arrives in Mumbai on Thursday, will also meet with graduate students from the Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership" to hear their aspirations and discuss the essential role public service plays in democracy", the US UN said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor