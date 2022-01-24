Ambassador T S Tirumurti presents a report on the Libyan Sanctions Committee at the UNSC

India's permanent representative to the United Nations T S Tirumurti presented a report on the Libyan Sanctions Committee at the United Nations Security Council meeting on Libya on Monday.

"At #UNSC meet on Libya, as Chair of Libya Sanctions Committee, I presented its report. The Committee discussed issues relating to preserving integrity & value of Libyan frozen assets for benefit of its people, arms embargo, travel ban exemptions, illicit petroleum exports etc," tweeted Ambassador T S Tirumurti.

( With inputs from ANI )

