Ambassadors of Quad nations hold meeting in Beijing

Beijing [China], July 10 : Ambassadors of Quad nations held a meeting in Beijing. US Ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, called India, the US, Japan and Australia "close friends and partners" for the development, stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific.

India's Ambassador to China, Pradeep Kumar Rawat, Japan's Ambassador to China, Kenji Kanasugi, Australia's Ambassador to China, Scott Dewar, and Nicholas Burns attended the meeting on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Nicholas Burns stated, "I had a productive meeting in Beijing with my Quad Ambassadorial colleagues from India, Japan and Australia - close friends + partners all for the development, stability, and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific."

Notably, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) is a diplomatic partnership between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States committed to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient.

Earlier on June 26, US Deputy Secretary of State, Kurt Campbell said that India and the US expressed a strong determination to hold the QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) Summit this year.

The senior US official was addressing an online briefing on the recently concluded India-US initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET).

Campbell highlighted that the issue of the Quad was discussed between US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and NSA Ajit Doval during Sullivan's recent visit to India.

"The issue of the Quad was discussed between the two national security advisors. Both sides expressed a strong determination that, in fact, the quad will be held this year, before the end of the year. There is a strong determination on both sides to hold the quad," Kurt Cambell said in the briefing.

In June, US NSA Jake Sullivan and Deputy Secretary of State, Kurt Campbell were in India for the key meeting of the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET). The meeting was chaired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and visiting US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

