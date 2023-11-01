Ameesha Patel on reuniting with Sunny Deol in 'Gadar 2': 'It allowed me to reflect on personal growth'

Mumbai, Nov 1 Actress Ameesha Patel, who is all set for the television premiere of 'Gadar 2', reflected on her reunion with Sunny Deol, and highlighted the unique chemistry they share.

‘Gadar 2’ is directed and produced by Anil Sharma, and written by Shaktimaan Talwar. It is a sequel to the 2001 film ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’.

The film stars Sunny Deol as Tara Singh, Ameesha as Sakeena, and Utkarsh Sharma as Charanjeet, reprising their roles from the first film.

It also features Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, Luv Sinha, and Dolly Bindra in pivotal roles.

Talking about the same, Ameesha said: "It’s always great sharing space with Sunny Deol. This time, it was like revisiting a cherished chapter from the past, with a sense of curiosity and familiarity rolled into one."

"It allowed me to reflect on personal growth and the evolution of our characters. I think Sunny and I are very real in our lives and that is who Tara and Sakina are. The vulnerability and the innocence still exist and that’s what I love about Sunny, he brings the best parts of you out," shared Ameesha.

"Seeing him after such a long hiatus only rekindled a deep connection and shared memories, making it feel like no time has passed at all," she concluded.

It movie will air on Zee Cinema on November 4.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor