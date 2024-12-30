America announces USD 1.25 billion to Ukraine for critical security, defence

Washington DC [US], December 30 : US President Joe Biden on Monday announced additional security assistance support to meet Ukraine's critical security and defence needs, a statement by the US Department of Defence said.

The package includes authorization of a Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package, which has an estimated value of USD 1.25 billion, to provide Ukraine additional capabilities to meet its most urgent needs, including missiles for air defence; munitions for rocket systems and artillery; and anti-tank weapons, as per Department of Defence.

In a post on X, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "As part of the surge in security assistance for Ukraine that President Biden announced in September, the United States is providing USD 1.25 billion in weapons and equipment today for Ukraine's self-defence. The United States and more than 50 nations stand united with Ukraine."

As part of the surge in security assistance for Ukraine that President Biden announced on September, the United States is providing $1.25 billion in weapons and equipment today for Ukraine’s self-defense. The United States and more than 50 nations stand united with Ukraine.— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 30, 2024

In addition, the Department of Defence announced an approximately USD 1.22 billion Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) package to provide Ukraine with additional air defence, air-to-ground, Unmanned Aerial Systems, and other capabilities to fight Russian aggression.

This is the Biden Administration's twenty-third USAI package and seventy-third tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

The US continues to work together with some 50 Allies and partners through the Ukraine Defence Contact Group and its associated Capability Coalitions to provide the support Ukraine needs to prevail in its fight against Russian aggression.

"Today, I am proud to announce nearly USD 2.5 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, as the Ukrainian people continue to defend their independence and freedom from Russian aggression, a statement by the White House said.

Since Russia launched its further assault against Ukraine in February 2022, the United States has rallied the world to stand with the Ukrainian people, and it has been a top priority of mine to provide Ukraine with the support it needs to prevail, White House stated.

Today's announcementwhich includes an additional USD 1.25 billion drawdown package for the Ukrainian military and a USD 1.22 billion Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) packagebuilds on this effort and will provide Ukraine with both an immediate influx of capabilities that it continues to use to great effect on the battlefield and longer-term supplies of air defense, artillery, and other critical weapons systems, a statement by White House said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor