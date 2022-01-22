America has no specified schedule for recognition of Taliban: US special envoy to Afghanistan

US special representative for Afghanistan Thomas West on Saturday said that America has no specified schedule for the recognition of the interim government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

He also said that the Taliban should take some corrective steps before the normalization of relations between the US and IEA, reported The Khaama Press.

Respect for human and women's rights, freedom of speech, education of women, and formalization of the rights of minorities in Afghanistan are preconditions of the US to the Taliban.

Meanwhile, the special representative said that the US will pay the salaries of Afghan teachers in collaboration with the International Society in case the Taliban reopen schools, reported The Khaam Press.

About the frozen assets of Afghanistan, Thomas West said that part of the nearly USD 10 billion will be paid to the victims of 9/11 as ransom but added that the final decision has not been made yet.

He added that part of the money will be released for humanitarian purposes in Afghanistan but reiterated that it will not be given to the Taliban, reported The Khaama Press.

Following the Taliban takeover in mid-August, the US froze nearly 10 billion dollars in Afghanistan's assets and slapped sanctions on the Islamic Emirate.

In the meantime, the stoppage of foreign aid to Afghanistan has crippled the already fragile economic system of Afghanistan and has adversely affected the lives of millions of people.

Afghanistan is facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis and needs immediate financial help who are facing acute hunger combined with a severe drought and the coronavirus pandemic.

( With inputs from ANI )

