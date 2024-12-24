American Airlines Grounds All Flights in US Ahead of Christmas Celebration
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 24, 2024 06:05 PM2024-12-24T18:05:39+5:302024-12-24T18:06:26+5:30
American Airlines on Tuesday grounded all its flights in the U.S. due to an unspecified technical issue, according to the company and a notice on the Federal Aviation Administration website. Shares of the carrier were down 3.8% before the bell. "An estimated timeframe has not been provided, but they're trying to fix it in the shortest possible time," the company said in a post on X, responding to a question from a stranded flyer.