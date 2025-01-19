American podcaster Lex Fridman to interview PM Modi on his podcast in February

New Delhi, Jan 19 American podcaster Lex Fridman said on Sunday that he will host a podcast with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the end of February which will promise a deep dive into the Prime Minister's vision for India's technological and cultural evolution.

He said that he is excited to visit India for the first time, experience its culture, and meet its people.

"I will be doing a podcast with Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), Prime Minister of India, at the end of February. I've never been to India, so I'm excited to finally visit and experience many facets of its vibrant, historic culture and its amazing people as fully as I can," Fridman wrote in a post on X.

Fridman, known for his in-depth conversations with global thought leaders, scientists, and innovators, is expected to explore a range of topics with PM Modi. The discussion is likely to cover India's burgeoning role in technology, artificial intelligence, digital governance, and its growing influence on the global stage.

PM Modi's initiatives, such as Digital India, Make in India, and the country's advancements in AI, could serve as focal points for the conversation.

Fridman’s visit to India is not just about the podcast; it's a cultural and intellectual exploration.

His tweet highlights his eagerness to immerse himself in India's historic and vibrant culture. With his background in AI and robotics, the visit could also open opportunities for collaborations with India's rapidly growing tech and academic sectors.

An American computer scientist and podcaster, Lex Fridman has been hosting the Lex Fridman Podcast since 2018, interviewing prominent figures from science, technology, sports, and politics.

In 2019, Fridman gained attention when Elon Musk praised his MIT study, which claimed drivers stayed focused using Tesla's semi-autonomous system. However, the study was criticised by AI experts and lacked peer review.

Lex Fridman has hosted several prominent figures such as Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, US President-elect Donald Trump, Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, among others.

Lex Fridman has more than 4.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first podcast appearance on People by WTF, hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. During the two-hour discussion, he shared insights into his early life, leadership philosophies, India's technological advancements, and personal stories.

Among the various anecdotes, PM Modi recalled an interaction with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his first term in 2014. Xi had shown interest in visiting Modi's hometown, Vadnagar, citing a special historical connection.

