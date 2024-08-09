"American public can sniff inauthenticity": Former White House Press Secy Jen Psaki criticises JD Vance

Washington, DC [US], August 9 : Criticising Republican US Vice Presidential nominee, and Ohio Senator, JD Vance for his campaign trail, Former White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki said Thursday (local time) that the voters can "sniff inauthenticity" in him, The Hill reported.

"I think, in politics as we all know, we've all been around it a long time voters ... the American public can sniff inauthenticity," Psaki said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," and added that "This guy is... not authentic."

Vance's actions during the campaign trail have drawn criticism.

He once encountered backlash for making a joke about Diet Mountain Dew and Democrats arguing that "it's racist to do anything." In addition, he has come under fire for his recent shift in opinion toward former President Trump, whom he had previously opposed before endorsing, and later on becoming his running mate in US Presidential elections 2024.

"He's not presenting himself as who he was for many decades before he had this kind of about-face ... in order to try to connect with the MAGA world," Psaki said, according to The Hill.

"People sniff that, they recognize it. Voters are not dumb, they're smart," she added.

JD Vance, prior to accepting Trump's nomination of him as the US Vice Presidential nominee was very critical of the former US President.

"And that's, you know, a root problem for JD Vance, is that he is just not authentically who he presents himself to be, at all," Psaki further said.

Donald Trump made his pick for Vice President, selecting JD Vance as his running mate on July 15. Trump had confirmed Vance's candidature through a post on Truth Social. It was after years of criticising Trump, Vance embraced the populist ideology of the former president; this choice further elevates him.

JD Vance, earlier on Wednesday (local time) tried to confront Vice President Kamala Harris on the tarmac as their planes arrived at about the same time in Wisconsin.

The video captured by Reuters showed Vance approaching a press gaggle at the airport and said to have a closer look at Air Force Two. He said that Kamala Harris does not respond to reporters.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "I figured I'd come by and just get a good look at the plane because hopefully, it's going to be my plane in a few months."

"But I also thought you guys might get lonely because the Vice President doesn't answer questions from reporters and hasn't for 17 days," he added. "Have they given you guys an explanation for why she won't take questions from reporters? No. Nobody? Okay, great," he asked the reporters.

He said that Kamala Harris should change her mind, as it would be good for the Americans.

US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, posed for pictures with Girl Scouts Troop #3307 on the tarmac shortly before Vance spoke to reporters. The two leaders appeared to have left seconds before their rival walked over.

Harris, announced Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz, as her running mate on Tuesday. Walz, 60, emerged from a list of probable candidates who had better recognition and came from politically advantageous states.

Harris' campaign tried to make fun of Vance by sharing a video of his plane landing at Eau Claire airport with the TikTok-style oral caption, "all of a sudden, I hear this agitating, grating voice."

In response to their post, Donald Trump-Vance campaign spokesman Steven Cheung stated, "Make sure AF2 is deep cleaned because Lord only knows what @KamalaHarris and her team have done on there."

"The smell alone on that plane must be crazy," he added.

Harris secured her party's nomination for president, earning the support of 99 per cent of the 4,567 delegates who cast ballots at the Democratic National Convention recently.

This came after President Joe Biden quit the presidential race amid mounting concerns over his age, particularly after his poor show in the debate with Donald Trump in June. On the other hand, Trump, is eyeing a comeback to the White House after a bitter exit in 2020.

