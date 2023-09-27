Amid bitter divorce battle, name of Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner’s 2nd daughter revealed

Los Angeles, Sep 27 Amid their ongoing tumultuous divorce battle, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s second daughter’s name has been revealed, which until now was a secret.

According to custody filings, the one-year old is named Delphine.

The exes, who also share 3-year-old daughter Willa, have shared very little details about the little one since her birth in July 2022.

The moniker was included in recent court documents in which Turner asked a judge to put her divorce from Jonas on hold until they figure out the custody of their children, Page Six reported.

After Joe filed for divorce this month to end his four-year marriage to Sophie, the ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ actress sued him for allegedly withholding their kids' passports and not letting her take their kids to relocate to the UK with her permanently as they agreed upon.

Responding to the lawsuit, Joe slammed Sophie's "misleading" claims that he has "abducted" his own children. He argued that "the Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children" and accused her of "a serious abuse of the legal system at worst" by using language like "abduction" when it's not the case.

The court documents were filed just a few days before the estranged couple agreed to have their daughters remain in New York while they work out their divorce and custody proceedings.

On September 25, the former couple signed an interim consent order which prohibits either of them from taking their children out of the state. They are expected to appear for a pretrial conference next week.

Joe Jonas had filed for divorce from Turner on September 5, claiming their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

The following day, the pair released a joint statement, calling their split a “a united decision.”

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the estranged couple shared on Instagram.

--IANS

