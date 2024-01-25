Amid clash, 40 inmates escape from rehabilitation center in Sri Lanka

Colombo, Jan 25 Amid clash, around 40 inmates escaped from the state-run Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Sri Lanka's North Central province, authorities said on Thursday.

Rehabilitation Centre Commissioner General Darshana Hettiarachchi told mediapersons that the inmates had escaped amid a clash between two groups of recovering addicts on Wednesday, Daily Mirror reported.

On January 12, over 60 inmates had escaped from the centre.

Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said steps would be taken to change the management at Kandakadu, Xinhua news agency reported.

In December 2023, over 130 inmates escaped from the facility, and it also occurred during a clash between two groups

