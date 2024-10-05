Amid deteriorating law and order, Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa next week

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 5 : Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa next week, amid a surge in violence in the province, which has resulted in a deteriorated law and order, ARY News reported.

He said there is an urgent need to address security issues, saying that the province cannot be left open to terrorist attacks.

PM Shehbaz Sharif agreed to visit KP next week during the meeting, which also included Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. He also emphasised the importance of taking swift action to bring peace and stability back to the province, according to ARY News.

Governor Kundi appealed for increased federal support to appropriately address the rapidly worsening scenario while highlighting the declining security conditions.

During the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on October 1, opposition members in Pakistan heavily criticized the provincial government for its inadequate performance, allegations of corruption, and the deteriorating law and order situation.

ANP member Nisar Baz Khan stated that all democratic institutions should strive for the supremacy of parliament and adherence to the constitution. He expressed disappointment that parties once supported by the establishment are now attempting to shift blame through criticism.

These parties have facilitated the establishment's intrusion into politics and the consolidation of its power. He emphasised that lawlessness is rampant in the province and the police are under siege, and public morale is waning.

Khan raised concerns about the frequent assaults on checkpoints in Bajaur and questioned the provincial government's strategy for ensuring public safety. He also criticized the government for its silence, the lack of progress on major projects, and the shortage of doctors in Bajaur's hospitals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor