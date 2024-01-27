Amid diplomatic tensions, Colombia recalls ambassador to Argentina

Bogota, Jan 27 The Colombian government has recalled its ambassador to Argentina for consultations after Argentina President Javier Milei's contentious remark that Colombian President Gustavo Petro was a "communist murderer".

During an interview with journalist Patricia Janiot, Milei referred to Petro as "a communist murderer who is ruining Colombia," Xinhua news agency reported.

The interview, disseminated on Janiot's YouTube account, has caused diplomatic tensions between the two South American countries.

Condemning the Argentine president's remark, Colombia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs termed it as "disrespectful and irresponsible."

The statement emphasised that such comments "violate the deep ties of friendship, understanding, and cooperation that have historically united Colombia and Argentina."

