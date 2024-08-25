Amid escalating tensions, Philippines demands China to halt "dangerous actions" in South China Sea

Manila [Philippines], August 25 : With escalating maritime confrontations between Manila and Beijing, the Philippines has demanded China to "cease all provocative and dangerous actions" after it recently accused it of firing at an aircraft conducting patrols over the South China Sea, Al Jazeera reported.

The same aircraft also "faced harassment" from a Chinese jet fighter while on a surveillance flight near Scarborough Shoal on August 19, the Philippines's South China Sea Task Force said in a statement on Saturday.

The escalation in the South China Sea raises concerns of a conflict that could draw in the United States, a military ally of the Philippines.

"Such actions undermine regional peace and security, and further erode the image of the PRC [People's Republic of China] with the international community," the interagency task force said.

The aircraft, which belonged to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), in coordination with the coastguard, monitors and intercepts poachers encroaching on the Philippines's exclusive economic zone, as reported by Al Jazeera.

According to the task force, the Chinese jet fighter, "which was not provoked," deployed flares multiple times "at a dangerously close distance" from the BFAR aircraft.

"Its actions demonstrated hazardous intent that jeopardised the safety of the personnel onboard the BFAR aircraft," the task force stated.

Earlier on Friday, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it conducted "countermeasures" against two Philippine military aircraft that flew into its airspace over Subi Reef - a fishing atoll that China has transformed into a militarised island base - on August 22, but did not comment on the August 19 event.

The incidents come the same week as both countries accused each other of ramming vessels and other dangerous actions in the South China Sea, among the world's busiest trade routes.

Tensions have been escalating between the two despite them reaching a deal in July to better manage some maritime disputes to "restore trust" and "rebuild confidence."

China claims sovereignty over almost all of the South China Sea, and has a number of coastguard vessels in the waters to protect what it considers its territory. The Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Brunei all contest China's claims, Al Jazeera reported.

An international tribunal in 2016 said China's claim has "no basis" under international law, awarding a landmark victory to the Philippines, which filed the case.

Notably, China has built seven artificial islands in the South China Sea, and equipped them with radar, runways and surface-to-air missiles. It has also bristled at military deployments by the US and its allies in the disputed region, while claiming their presence a "danger to regional security."

