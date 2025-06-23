Amid heightened security in US over Iran strikes, 1 injured in Oklahoma shooting after NBA Finals Win

Oklahoma City (Oklahoma), June 23 : Police in Oklahoma City in the US said they are investigating a shooting that took place after the Oklahoma City Thunder won their first National Basketball Association (NBA) Championship title.

The shooting incident that left one person injured took place on Sunday night (local US time) at Scissortail Park shortly after the NBA Finals.

Oklahoma City Police Sergeant Rob Robertson told ABC News that shots rang out on the west side of Scissortail Park shortly after the game ended.

Law enforcement located the unidentified victim with a gunshot wound, with several potential suspects fleeing on foot, according to the police official.

Meanwhile, Wayne police said that an alleged active shooter intent on attacking a Michigan church on Sunday was shot and killed by a security guard who "prevented a large-scale mass shooting."

ABC reported that at least two staff members shot the gunman, causing fatal wounds. One staff member, a member of the security team, was shot once in the leg by the suspect. They underwent a successful surgery and are expected to recover, police said as per the news outlet.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement that "it is our duty to keep the nation safe and informed, especially during times of conflict." "The ongoing Israel-Iran conflict brings the possibility of increased threat to the homeland in the form of possible cyberattacks, acts of violence, and antisemitic hate crime," Noem said.

Following US attacks on Israel, the Department of Homeland Security issued a warning that "low-level cyber attacks" against US targets "are likely" and that extremists inside the U.S. would be more likely to turn to violence if Iranian leadership calls for such retaliation.

The bulletin also urges the public to report any suspicious activity.

