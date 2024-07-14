Amid political chaos, Pak PM Shehbaz calls for exposing elements spreading uncertainty, instability

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 14 : Amid ongoing political turmoil in Pakistan, and the opposition's repeated calls for re-elections in the country; citing rigging as a reason, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly asserted on Saturday that there is a need to expose elements spreading uncertainty and instability in the country, according to ARY News.

Sharif's remarks came as a thinly veiled attack on opposition, during a meeting with the parliamentary leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) in Senate and Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Senator Irfan Siddiqui.

He stated that the government as well as PML-N to pay attention to evolve an effective strategy to let down the organised campaign against the government, state and national security institutions.

The prime minister further praised the Muslim League (N) for its constructive contribution to the Senate and stated that the Upper House should guide other elected chambers in promoting democratic norms and a civilised environment.

He also congratulated Senator Irfan Siddiqui on his election as Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Quite recently, a senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and politician, Javed Latif, expressed strong disapproval of the current Shehbaz Sharif-led administration, claiming that it was the result of an "arrangement."

Speaking at ARY News' "Off the Record" programme, the PML-N leader emphasised the need to put the interests of the state ahead of party connections. He emphasised that the PML-N's existence depends on protecting the state since their fates are linked.

Javed Latif demanded a comparison of the achievements and performance of PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, recognising their respective legitimacy.

He declared and issued a warning that more harm would result from the ongoing meddling.

"It is true that elections are held in which the people make decisions, but it is not correct to say that the system is rigged. Those who interfere in the system have failed," he said, according to ARY News.

"Nawaz Sharif is silent, while politics is being done around prisoner number 804 [Imran Khan]," he added.

