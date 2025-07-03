Amid political instability, UN reports a rapidly spreading drought in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 3 : The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has reported rapidly spreading drought in Afghanistan, noting that the northern, northwestern, and northeastern provinces are the most severely affected, Khaama Press reported.

These regions, already vulnerable due to economic challenges, now experience rising agricultural devastation due to prolonged dry conditions. The people in affected regions have reported significant crop losses, and livestock deaths are increasing.

Although FAO has not revealed specific figures, however, it did mention that the situation is deteriorating rapidly, threatening the livelihoods of farming and herding communities who rely heavily on seasonal rains and water sources, Khaama Press reported.

In a statement shared on X, FAO emphasised the need for humanitarian assistance as affected people are in immediate need of cash aid and veterinary support to preserve their remaining livestock. It also announced that it will bolster relief efforts across the drought-impacted areas.

"@FAO data show severe drought across northern, northwestern & northeastern regions, now spreading nationwide. Rainfed crops have collapsed & livestock losses are rising. Affected communities urgently need cash & livestock protection. FAO is ready to scale up its response," FAO in Afghanistan posted on X.

https://x.com/FAOAfghanistan/status/1940257572164112427

The escalating drought situation comes at a time when Afghanistan is already dealing with widespread poverty, limited access to global aid and political instability. Experts have warned that the crisis may spiral into a major humanitarian disaster if the international community does not intervene swiftly. Humanitarian agencies have urged global donors to raise funding and technical support to agriculture sector of Afghanistan.

Earlier in June, the World Food Programme (WFP) stressed that food aid remains the only lifeline for many Afghans grappling with acute hunger, Khaama Press reported. In a statement shared on the social media platform X, the agency called for sustained assistance to vulnerable communities across Afghanistan.

According to WFP, its teams continue to navigate difficult terrain and remote mountainous areas to deliver life-saving food supplies."For many Afghans facing hunger, this food is their only hope of survival," the organisation said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor