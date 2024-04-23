Amid political tensions, PML-N's Rana Sanaullah gives 'reconciliation offer' to Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 23 : Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz's Rana Sanaullah has extended a reconciliation offer to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan and said that both the parties, if together, can steer the nation out of the crisis, according to Geo News.

Sanaullah's remarks came at a time when Pakistan is facing an economic crunch, alongside a sharp rise in political tensions.

The PML-N-led government has submitted a formal request to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for another bailout package, estimated to be between USD 6 and USD 8 billion, under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), with the possibility of additional funding through climate financing, in an attempt to manage state affairs.

Speaking on the Geo News show "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath," the senior PML-N member pushed the PTI founder to attend as the nation is vulnerable to a myriad of problems.

"Take the matter to a logical conclusion," he challenged Khan. The PTI founder, according to the former interior minister, wasn't even "ready to sit or talk" with anyone. After winning the elections, Sanaullah declared that they were "in the system and in the parliament," reported ARY News.

The PML-N leader made reference to the by-election results on Sunday, stating that "PTI's supporters and voters did not come out of their homes due to his [Imran Khan] stubbornness."

Sanaullah said that their voters were "charged" by the by-elections.

Based on the preliminary and unofficial results, the ruling PML-N secured at least two of the five seats in the National Assembly and ten of the sixteen seats in the provincial legislatures.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor