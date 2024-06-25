Amid repressions, women leading unprecedented protest movement against Pakistan: Baloch Women Forum

Lahore [Pakistan], June 25 : Amid repressions, enforced disappearances, economic marginalisation, and severe restrictions on their freedoms, Baloch women are leading an unprecedented protest movement against Pakistan.

Baloch Women Forum released a statement on Tuesday raising concerns over the condition of women in Balochistan, highlighting state-inflicted genocide upon the Baloch community.

The statement mentioned, "Despite facing numerous socio-political challenges, women stand firm in their struggle for justice and the well-being of their families. These women often confront issues such as enforced disappearances, economic marginalisation, and severe restrictions on their freedoms."

The forum lauded their activism, "driven by love and an unyielding spirit, involves organising protests, advocating for human rights, and raising awareness about the plight of their loved ones."

The women of Balochistan, a rugged and often tumultuous region in Pakistan, are emblematic of resilience and courage. Despite facing numerous socio-political challenges, they stand firm in their struggle for justice and the well-being of their families. These women often confront… pic.twitter.com/jXyCqTo6bU— Baloch Women Forum (@BalochWF) June 25, 2024

The statement also emphasised that Balochistan has been witnessing severe scarcity when it comes to the distribution of essential services and basic amenities.

According to the statement by the Baloch Women Forum "Amid these struggles, the lack of adequate healthcare facilities compounds their suffering. In Balochistan, access to medical services, especially for severe illnesses like cancer, is grossly insufficient. Many women are forced to endure pain without proper diagnosis or treatment, travelling long distances to receive basic medical care. This dire situation highlights a critical need for improved healthcare infrastructure and services in the region."

The same statement also informed that Hameeda Baloch, a prominent Baloch rights activist, has been admitted to Agha Khan Hospital in Lahore due to the detection of cancer and could not take proper medication in her homeland.

The statement said, "The plight of these women like Hameeda Baloch, who has been fighting and struggling against the issues in Balochistan, including enforced disappearances, now fighting against cancer in the Agha Khan Hospital, is a stark reminder of the intersection between political strife and public health crises."

"Their stories are not just tales of personal suffering but also powerful calls for systemic change. We urge the world to recognise their endurance and join in their fight for a future where their rights and health are secured," the Baloch Women Forum added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor