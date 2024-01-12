Amit Kumar lauds 'Indian Idol 14' contestant for soulful rendition on ‘Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi’

Mumbai, Jan 12 The 'Indian Idol 14' contestant Menuka Poudel won the heart of singer and actor Amit Kumar, the son of legendary singer Kishore Kumar, as she gave an impactful performance of the songs 'Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi' and 'Zindagi Ke Safar Mein'.

The singing reality show celebrated the life of Kishore Kumar in a special episode titled 'Hum, Aap Aur Kishore', in the presence of his son, Amit.

In a humble tribute to Kishore Kumar, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most dynamic singers in the history of Indian music, the contestants sang memorable songs of renowned music composers, who have worked with Kishore Da.

Menuka sang the songs ‘Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi’ from the 1975 classic ‘Aandhi’, followed by ‘Zindagi Ke Safar Mein’ from the classic 1974 movie, ‘Aap Ki Kasam’.

On the request of Amit, Menuka also played the harmonium and sang ‘Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon’, from the 1976 romantic drama ‘Mehbooba’, along with judge Shreya Ghoshal.

Engulfed with emotion, the ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ singer said: “How do you sing so well? You sang the song live, and in one take, which is a rare occurrence. You are blessed by an angel. I am speechless, hats off to you.“

Shreya said: “Sometimes, I am really at a loss of words when it comes to you, Menuka. You sing every word and tune of a song with such finesse. I have always been a fan of you and hearing compliments from a respected personality like Amit Kumar, makes me feel proud.”

‘Indian Idol Season 14’ airs on Sony.

