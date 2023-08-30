Amit Sadh's bike expedition reaches Delhi after covering 1,500 km

Mumbai, Aug 30 Actor Amit Sadh, who is known for his work in 'Sultan', 'Jeet Ki Zid', 'Avrodh', 'Breathe' and others, is currently on a bike expedition covering the key points in India. The actor recently reached the national capital covering 1,500 kilometres on his bike.

His journey encompasses the route from Balasinor to Ahmedabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, and finally, Delhi. In the spirit of celebrating Indian culture and the serenity of its landscapes, Amit Sadh embarked on this extraordinary adventure.

The actor hosted a press conference at the Press Club India in Delhi, to share insights into his bike trip, shedding light on the importance of biking and how it played a pivotal role in transforming his life.

He spoke about the challenges faced during the arduous Jaipur to Delhi leg of the journey, and how it was filled with demanding terrains and roads.

Talking about his incredible journey, Amit shared: "This expedition has been an experience like no other. Jaipur to Delhi was a challenging ride, but every moment on this journey has been a testament to the beauty of India and the warmth of its people. I'm overwhelmed by the love and support I've received throughout, and this reinforces my belief in the unity and diversity of our incredible nation."

The actor's journey will soon culminate in Leh Ladakh.

