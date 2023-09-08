Amitabh Bachchan gifts his jacket to 'KBC 15' contestant

New Delhi, Sep 8 In a sweet gesture, megastar Amitabh Bachchan gifted his jacket to a contestant of the quiz based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 15.

In the new promo released by Sony TV on the social media, we can see a male contestant sitting on the hot seat, complaining that he is feeling cold on the set of ‘KBC 15’.

The contestant said: “Itni thand hai yahan pe, mera haath bhi kaam nahi kar raha hai."

Listening to his complain, Big B said: “Thandi ko kam karna hai, ye boliye hamko, ham karwa denge (Oh you're feeling cold, I can take care of that)".

Talking to the crew, the actor said: “Aee bhaisahab hamara aadmi hai usko bolo jo ham jacket pehen ke aaye hain, wo le aaye (hey, please ask my team member to bring the jacket that I wore earlier today)”.

The ‘Sholay’ actor can be then seen saying: “Yahin gaadi se laana hai, ghar nahi jaana hai usko (It's in the car, no need to go all the way to my home)”.

Holding the jacket in his hand, Big B said to the contestant: “Ye hamari taraf se aapko ek bhent (gift) hai. Saari suvidhaayen hai yahan par bhaisahab”.

Amitabh then helped the contestant wear his jacket, which was in a white and black print.

Big B added: “Iss khel ke floor manager ham hain (I'm the floor manager on this game show)”. The contestant is seen joining his hands in admiration for the 80-year-old actor.

The video was captioned as: “AB’s warmth of love. Thand ho yaa badalta mausam, #AmitabhBachchan ji har moment ko banate hain awesome!“

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

