Amitabh Bachchan gives marriage advice to cricketer Ishan Kishan

New Delhi, Dec 26 Amitabh Bachchan, who has been married to actress Jaya Bachchan for 50 years, gave a marriage advice to Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan, saying that the wife is the ‘Sarkaar’ of the family.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan had tied the knot with Jaya in June, 1973. The couple have two children- actor Abhishek Bachchan, and daughter Shweta Bachchan.

Abhishek is married to former Miss World and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and they have a daughter Aaradhya.

While, Shweta is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda, and the couple have daughter Navya, and son Agastya.

Big B, who is the host of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’, welcomed cricket sensations Ishan and Smriti Mandhana to the hot seat in the episode 96.

Before the game started, Ishan asked Amitabh: “I have a question before we begin the game. Kaun Banega Crorepati and cricket are parallel games. There's an umpire (referring to computer) in the game. You're the bowler who will throw questions at us. We're the batsmen who will defend. The one who gives the verdict is the umpire.”

“Who over here decided who is going to bat and bow first? We must do a toss first,” said the 25-year-old cricketer.

Then a toss happened, and Ishan and Smriti won it.

Ishan then said: “We want to bowl two questions first.”

The ‘Sholay’ actor said: “Easy questions, please.” Ishan said: “They'll be really easy, sir. You might have to rack your brains a little. You have four options.”

Big B said: “What’s the question?”

Ishan went on to say, “No, the question will be asked later. I'll present the options first. The first option is 'Khuda Gawah. The second option is 'Sarkaar'. The third one is 'Don.' And D: Shehanshah. The question is: after Jaya mam’s name which of these film titles would you like to add?”

The 81-year-old star said: “Undoubtedly, the title will be ‘Sarkaar’. And to all the men here, who are married, they will add the same title to their wife's name. Right? Well, a wife manages the home so you must bow down to her. That's it. She's the Sarkaar.”

Ishan added: “I am glad to get this advice from you.”

Amitabh concluded saying, “Oh, yes.”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor