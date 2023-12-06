Amitabh Bachchan lauds Arijit Singh; calls his voice ‘mesmerising’

New Delhi, Dec 6 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his fondness for the "amazing" singer Arijit Singh, saying that his voice is "mesmerising."

Amitabh, who is the host of quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ welcomed a principal of a government primary school in Godhra; Gujarat- Sevak Gopaldas Vitthaldas to the hot seat.

For Rs 10,000, he was asked an audio question to identify the singer of the song played.

The track was ‘Saware’.

The options given were Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan, Arijit Singh and Javed Ali.

The correct answer is Arijit Singh.

Amitabh then said: “This song was taken from the film, 'Phantom', which was released in 2015. Arijit Singh is an amazing singer. His voice is mesmerising. He sang many hit songs.”

The action thriller film ‘Phantom’ is directed by Kabir Khan, and stars Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Amitabh next has ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, ‘Butterfly’ and ‘Thalaivar 170’ in the pipeline.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

