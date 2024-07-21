Amnesty International condemns Pakistan's atrocities in Bannu

Bannu [Pakistan], July 21 : Amnesty International condemned atrocities done by Pakistani defence forces in Bannu, Pakistan, especially stressing the recent open fire incident in Bannu.

The severe acts of human rights atrocities orchestrated by defence forces in Pakistan are gathering condemnation from both national and international human rights organisations.

International human rights organisation, Amnesty International, in a statement released on Friday, lamented Pakistan for the open fire incident in Bannu.

According to local reports, the incident resulted in the deaths of at least five protestors and over 20 protestors were injured in Bannu last week.

In a post on 'X', the South Asia chapter of Amnesty International said, "Pakistan: Firing by officers on peaceful protestors in Bannu today resulting in the death and injury of several protestors, is a violation of their rights to peaceful assembly under international human rights law and Pakistan's own Constitution. The use of lethal force at a peaceful rally advocating for peace is unlawful and is at odds with the UN Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials."

https://x.com/amnestysasia/status/1814305805136433447?s=46&t=nbusnwoIYo9hUrDuoWfhwQ

The statement added that the restrictions on mobile internet services in Bannu curtail the people's ability to mobilise, increase the spread of misinformation during emergencies, and further create panic.

"The government of Pakistan has repeatedly failed to promote and facilitate peaceful assembly, and to ensure the safety of protestors. @amnesty urges the government to promptly investigate and hold officials responsible for the attack. We also urge the Pakistani government to issue strict directives in line with the UN Basic Principles on the use of weapons," it stated.

Similarly, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) also condemned the incident.

In a post on 'X', the HRCP mentioned, "HRCP is appalled to learn that at least five protestors have been killed and over 20 injured after security personnel allegedly opened fire on peaceful protestors in Bannu, thousands of whom had assembled to demand an end to militancy and further security operations and to express their long-standing desire for peace and stability in the region. This seemingly state-sanctioned violation of citizens' right to life and right to freedom of peaceful assembly is reprehensible and reflects a dangerous contempt for citizen-led calls for peace".

https://x.com/HRCP87/status/1814269991346434352

The HRCP added that the provincial and federal governments must immediately engage with the protestors and their legitimate concerns, and hold those people accountable for protestors' deaths and injuries.

"Moreover, any actions taken to restore law and order in the region must be debated transparently in Parliament and account for the rights of those affected," the HRCP added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor