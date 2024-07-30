Amnesty International condemns Pakistan's crackdown on Baloch protests

Quetta [Balochistan], July 30 : Amid escalating tensions in Balochistan, Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for South Asia, Babu Ram Pant, issued a scathing condemnation of Pakistani authorities' response to the Baloch Raji Machi protests.

He expressed grave concern over reports of three deaths and the mass arrests of protest organisers, including Sammi Deen Baloch, Sabghatullah Shah, and Sabiha Baloch.

According to Pant, these incidents reflect a troubling trend of using violence and repression to stifle peaceful demonstrations by the Baloch community.

"Every time Baloch protests take place, their demands are met with violence by security forces and mass arrests. We saw it in December last year at the Baloch Long March. We see it now again with the Baloch Raji Machi protests in what is clearly a punitive attempt by the Pakistani authorities to deter, vilify and criminalise peaceful protesters," Pant said.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Pant called for an immediate halt to the harsh crackdown on Baloch protests and demanded the unconditional release of all individuals detained.

"The reports of three deaths and the arrest of organisers, including Sammi Deen Baloch, Sabghatullah Shah and Dr. Sabiha Baloch, are extremely concerning and indicative of the continuing decline in civil and political rights in Pakistan. Amnesty International calls for an end to the brutal crackdown on the Baloch protests and the immediate and unconditional release of all those arrested for exercising their right to peaceful assembly" Pant added.

Additionally, Pant criticised the government's imposition of roadblocks and shutdowns of internet and mobile networks in Balochistan, which he argued severely restricts movement and access to information.

He reminded Pakistan of its obligations under both its constitution and international human rights law to uphold freedoms of expression, access to information, movement, and peaceful assembly.

Amnesty's reaction came after Pakistani security forces reportedly took severe actions against participants of a Baloch national gathering.

The recent crackdown has sparked significant backlash amid fears that these measures might exacerbate rather than alleviate the underlying problems.

The Baloch community remains subjected to serious human rights violations, notably enforced disappearances, where individuals are taken away by state or affiliated forces without legal avenues, causing immense distress to their families and often leading to severe torture.

Adding to the complexity, extrajudicial killings targeting activists and critics without proper legal procedures have created a climate of fear, suppressing dissent.

