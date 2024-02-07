Amnesty International expresses concerns after back-to-back blasts in Balochistan ahead of polls

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 7 : Human rights group Amnesty International has expressed concern over the "lethal and targeted violence" being carried out in the run-up to the general elections on Thursday.

It has also urged the caretaker government in Pakistan to ensure compliance with its human rights obligations during and after the elections.

"Amnesty International is deeply alarmed by the lethal and targeted violence on offices, residences and election convoys of election candidates and political parties, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," Amnesty International said in a statement on X.

It pointed out the two deadly attacks in Balochistan outside election offices on Wednesday which killed at least 24 people. It also said that dozens of attacks in the last 30 days, including on January 10 and 31, have resulted in the death of two candidates.

"As Pakistan prepares for its General Election to be held tomorrow (8 February 2024), @amnesty is concerned about the pre-election violence, selective bans on protests and gatherings; harassment, arbitrary arrest and detention of party workers and candidates; media restrictions; internet and social media disruptions; and trials of political opponents with little due process," the statement added.

The human rights group has urged the caretaker government to ensure uninterrupted access to the internet, end the restrictions on media and conduct investigations into the targeted attacks on political workers and candidates

"Ensuring uninterrupted access to the internet; ending media restrictions; lifting all restrictions on assembly and protest; providing access to a fair trial and due process rights to all political opponents under Pakistan's international human rights obligations; and conducting investigations into the targeted attacks on political workers and candidates, holding suspected perpetrators to account through fair trials without recourse to the death penalty," it stated as suggestions to the caretaker government.

According to the latest updates, at least 26 people died in the two back-to-back blasts in Balochistan on Wednesday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the blast and summoned a report from the Balochistan chief secretary and Inspector General of Police (IGP), as per Geo News.

An ECP spokesperson said that directives have been issued to take action against those involved in such incidents.

Notably, these blasts have occurred just a day ahead of the general elections on February 8.

