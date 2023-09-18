Amnesty Int'l calls on Taliban to reopen secondary schools for girls in Afghanistan 

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 18 : Amnesty International has called on Taliban to take immediate steps to reopen secondary schools for girls in Afghanistan, according to TOLOnews.

Amnesty International noted that the future and hopes of thousands of Afghan girls are at stake, adding that the prohibition on girls' admission to secondary education in Afghanistan has been in place for two years.

This came at a time when two years have passed since the Taliban ban on education rights of Afghan girls. Notably, it was on September 18 2021 when the de-facto authorities had banned girls from attending secondary and high schools in Afghanistan, reported TOLOnews.

According to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, September 18 commemorates two years since females were prohibited from entering high school in Afghanistan.

Guterres went on to say that this is an unjustified violation of human rights that would have long-term consequences for the whole country. Girls, according to the UN Secretary-General, belong in school."Let them back in," urged Guterres, according to TOLOnews.

Afghanistan, a country heavily reliant on aid, lost Western donor support with the Taliban's return to power following the US and NATO pullout in August 2021.

The Afghan economy swiftly collapsed, forcing self-sufficient Afghans to seek humanitarian aid to survive. Because of widespread human rights violations, the Taliban's regime has been under international isolation.

Notably, with the resurgence of the Taliban in August 2021 in Afghanistan, the country’s educational system has suffered a significant setback. As a result, girls have been deprived of access to education, and seminaries or religious schools have gradually filled the void left by schools and universities.

Afghanistan's women have faced numerous challenges since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Girls and women in the war-torn country have no access to education, employment and public spaces.

