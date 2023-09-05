Amritsar based artist paints US President portrait ahead of G20 summit

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 5 : Ahead of the G20 Summit being hosted by India this year in New Delhi, an Amritsar-based artist painted a portrait of US President Joe Biden to welcome him to the auspicious event.

The artist, Dr Jagjot Singh made a 7ft by 5ft hand-made painting of US President Joe Biden in Amritsar, to welcome him in India for the G20 Summit.

While talking with ANI, Singh said, “He (Joe Biden) is coming to India first time after becoming US President. When PM Modi went to the US, he got a rousing welcome. That time, I made up my mind that whenever the US President comes to India, I will make the US President painting”.

He added that it took ten days to paint the portrait of the US president which is painted with acrylic colors.

In his painting career, Jagroop Singh also painted portraits of President Droupadi Murmu, and former Indian presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patel, for which he also received appreciation letters.

Notably, US President Joe Biden is slated to be in India this week to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

He will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8, on the sidelines of the summit, the White House recently announced.

To a question from a reporter if he was looking forward to his visits to India and Vietnam, Biden replied, "Yes, I am."During the summit in the national capital on September 9 and 10, Biden will commend PM Modi for his leadership of the G20, the White House said earlier this week.“

The President will travel to New Delhi, India to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit. On Friday, the President will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the White House said in its week-ahead schedule of the President released on September 7.

On August 29, White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre said that US President Joe Biden will “reaffirm US commitment to the G20” as the premier forum of economic cooperation globally and will also speak about a range of issues, including the social effects of Russia's war in Ukraine, the White House said on Tuesday. Karine Jean Pierre made the remarks during a media briefing.

Announcing the US President’s schedule, Pierre said Biden “will travel to Hanoi, Vietnam, on September 10 following his participation in the G20 Summit in New Delhi".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor