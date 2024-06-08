"An important sign of hope for Israeli families": German Chancellor after IDF rescues 4 hostages

"Berlin [Germany], June 8 : German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he sees "an important sign of hope" in the release of four hostages in the Gaza Strip during an Israeli military operation on Saturday.

"An important sign of hope especially for the many Israeli families who continue to fear for their loved ones. Four hostages are now free. Hamas must finally release all hostages. The war must end," wrote the German leader in a message on X.

All four of them were taken hostage by the Hamas terrorist organization at the 'Nova' music festival on October 7.

In a joint statement from the Israel Defence Forces, Israel security agency and the Israel police said that the four were recovered in a "complex special operation" in the central Gaza Strip.

The statement said: "This morning (Saturday), in a joint IDF, ISA and Israel Police (Yamam) complex special daytime operation in Nuseirat, four Israeli hostages were rescued. Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir Jan (21), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40), were kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist organization from the 'Nova' music festival on October 7th."

The hostages were rescued by the IDF, ISA and 'Yamam' forces from two separate locations in the heart of Nuseirat." the statement added.

Further, the Israeli Foreign Ministry also confirmed the statements and said on X that all of them were good and had been transferred to the hospital.

"They are in good medical condition and have been transferred to the 'Sheba' Tel-HaShomer Medical Center for further medical examinations. The 4 were kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist organization from the 'Nova' music festival on October 7." the ministry said.

"The security forces will continue to make every effort to bring the hostages home." the ministry added.

Israeli police say Counter-Terrorism Unit commander Arnon Zamora was killed during the operation to release captives this morning.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum have reiterated that the Israeli government must remember its "commitment to bring back all 120 hostages still held by Hamas," Al Jazeera reported.

