Ananya Pandey wants to work in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘last film’

Mumbai, Dec 3 Ananya Pandey has expressed her desire to work with maverick filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and said that she has to be in his “last film”. The Bollywood actress also said that she wants to work with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in India.

Ananya attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. During an interview with Deadline, she said it was filmmaker Karan Johar’s work that influenced her to become an actor. The video of her interview is on Reddit.

Dressed in an all red ensemble, Ananya was heard saying that 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' influenced her to become an actor. She said: “It was that big Bollywood film that you know, I grew up recreating and dancing to and singing all the songs and I think he inspired me to be an actress.”

Asked which directors she wanted to work with next, Ananya replied: “There’s an Indian filmmaker called Sanjay Leela Bhansali, I would love to work with him. If I could choose someone globally, I would say… Tarantino. I heard he’s making his last film and I need to be in that 10th film of his somehow.”

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in ‘Dream Girl 2’ with Ayushmann Khurrana. She next has 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan'.

