Andhra Pradesh CM visits Dubai, welcomes Rs 100 crore investment for library in Amaravati

Dubai [UAE], October 22 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu welcomed Rs 100 crore investment from Ravi PNC Menon, Chairman of Dubai-based Sobha Group, for a world-class library in Amaravati.

CM Naidu began his UAE tour to attract investors for the CII Partnership Summit 2025 to be held in Vishakhapatnam, later this year.

Sharing an X post, he wrote, "It was a pleasure meeting Mr Ravi PNC Menon, Chairman of Dubai-based Sobha Group, to explore potential investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh's real estate, hospitality, and tourism sectors. I appreciate their generous Rs 100 crore contribution towards building a world-class library in Amaravati and have invited them to visit Andhra Pradesh."

He also met Satish Sivan, Consul General of Dubai, A. Amarnath, Charge d'Affaires, Embassy of India, and other officials in Dubai, to present Andhra Pradesh as an investment hub.

"I am in the UAE to present Andhra Pradesh as a premier investment hub and highlight our strengths across key growth sectors. Starting off a day of fruitful meetings, it was a pleasure to meet Mr Satish Sivan, Consul General of Dubai; Mr A. Amarnath, Charge d'Affaires, Embassy of India; and officials in Dubai," Naidu wrote on X.

He added, "We discussed enhancing trade relations between India and the UAE and exploring growth opportunities for UAE-based firms in Andhra Pradesh. Our state offers a compelling investment environment for global businesses, and the time to invest is now."

Calling for investors for the CII Partnership Summit 2025, the Andhra CM met with H.E. Major Gen (Retd.) Sharafuddin Sharaf, Vice-Chairman of Sharaf Group; Ramesh S. Ramakrishnan, Chairman of Transworld Group of Companies; and Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, Andhra Pradesh CMO, said.

His visit to the UAE comes after Google's USD 15 billion investment in Andhra Pradesh to establish India's first artificial intelligence hub in Visakhapatnam, catalysing next-generation digital infrastructure and innovation.

