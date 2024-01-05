Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara drops Brad Pitt's surname after family row

Los Angeles, Jan 5 Hollywood star Angelina Jolie's eldest daughter Zahara has turned her back on adopted father Brad Pitt, as it's revealed that she no longer uses the actor's surname.

Zahara, who is currently attending college, now answers to Zahara Marley Jolie rather than her Jolie-Pitt surname after she was adopted in 2005, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The 18-year-old recently joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College and instead of registering as Jolie-Pitt she simply gave Jolie, appearing to have dropped her adoptive father's surname.

Zahara was adopted from an orphanage in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa by Jolie and Pitt in 2005, when she was six months old.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Zahara is the second of the six children that Brad and Angelina share, which also include Maddox, Shiloh, Pax, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Zahara, who is currently a sophomore at college, has been seen in a video from her sorority induction where she states: "My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And (I) landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California."

The clip has been shared online, with social media users quick to spot her choice of surname. Writing on Twitter, one person shared: "I wasn’t gonna say anything, but I definitely peeped that Zahara left Pitt off her last name". Another wrote: "Oh Zahara said her last name is Jolie, not Jolie-Pitt". A third said: "I need people to respect her as an individual who just said her name out loud ZAHARA. MARLEY. JOLIE. Zero mention of the name PITT. Period.”

Angelina is now said to be "healing" after her split from Brad, with the couple parting ways in 2016 after just two years of marriage.

