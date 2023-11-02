Angelina slams world leaders, says they are complicit in deaths of thousands in Palestine

Los Angeles, Nov 2 Angelina Jolie, apart from being an acclaimed Hollywood actress, is also an activist and she has been keeping a close watch on Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas. Taking to her social media, the actress called world leaders complicit in the death of thousands of people in Gaza as they have refused to demand a ceasefire.

On her Instagram, the ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ actress shared a picture of the horrifying devastation that has taken place, and wrote a lengthy message critiquing the role of world leaders in their inability to stop the war.

She wrote: “This is the deliberate bombing of a trapped population who have nowhere to flee. Gaza has been an open-air prison for nearly two decades and is fast becoming a mass grave.”

She added: “40 per cent of those killed are innocent children. Whole families are being murdered. While the world watches and with the active support of many governments, millions of Palestinian civilians - children, women, families - are being collectively punished and dehumanised, all while being deprived food, medicine and humanitarian aid against international law.

The ‘Original Sin’ alum has been calling for a ceasefire ever since Israeli Defence Forces retaliated against the terrorist organisation Hamas after the October 7 killings.

Since the fight has escalated, the IDF has been bombing Gaza relentlessly killing Hamas terrorists in the dozens and destroying much of their bases in Gaza, though at the cost of the civilians in Palestine - both in West Bank and the Gaza strip.

Apart from air operations, the IDF is also conducting several on-ground operations, participating in surgical strikes and targeting various Hamas outposts, cutting off their supply lines and eliminating their commanders.

