Anger spills onto streets in India, Bangladesh as protests erupt over lynching of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 22 : Kolkata on Monday witnessed a wave of protesters surrounding the High Commission of Bangladesh there, expressing intense anger over the mob lynching and burning of the Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district.

Led by BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, along with other party leaders and supporters, demonstrators staged their protest in front of the High Commission, condemning the killing and demanding accountability from the Bangladeshi authorities.

Speaking during the protest, Adhikari stated that Dipu Das was brutally killed and warned of intensified agitation, noting that the incident had deeply angered the Hindu community.

He further announced a one-hour border blockade on December 24 in protest of the murder, and that another demonstration will take place outside the Bangladesh High Commission on December 26.

"Dipu Das was burnt alive. We will not allow them to sit here (Bangladesh High Commission). They will have to lock this up. The whole Hindu community will not spare them," Adhikari said.

"On 24th December, there will be a one-hour blockade at the border and on 26th December, we will protest here again," he added.

The protests came in the backdrop of a mob lynching of the Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, a worker in a garment factory, in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district.

According to reports, Dipu Das, who was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy charges, had his body hanged and set on fire on December 18.

The Daily Star, citing Mymensingh's Additional Superintendent of Police, Abdullah Al Mamun, stated that a factory official had informed Bhaluka police that a group of workers attacked Dipu inside the factory, accusing him of making "derogatory remarks about the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)" in a Facebook post.

Factory sources told The Daily Star that the assailants later took Dipu out of the factory premises, where residents also joined the attack, resulting in his death.

However, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-14 Company Commander in Mymensingh, Md Samsuzzaman, told The Daily Star that investigators found no evidence suggesting the deceased had posted or written anything on Facebook that could have hurt religious sentiments, adding that neither residents nor fellow garment factory workers could point to any such activity by the victim.

The victim's brother, Apu Chandra Das, also filed a case at Bhaluka Police Station on Friday, naming 140 to 150 unidentified individuals as accused. The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation among political leaders, religious organisations and minority groups in Bangladesh and India.

In Delhi, Delhi State Haj Committee chairperson Kausar Jahan strongly condemned the killing, calling it "reprehensible and barbaric".

She said minorities, particularly Hindus, were being targeted in Bangladesh and urged the government there to ensure their safety.

Jahan also stressed that such violence could harm the traditionally friendly relations between India and Bangladesh.

"This incident is extremely reprehensible and barbaric. Minorities, specifically Hindus, have been targeted in Bangladesh, and the government there must ensure their safety. This violence is a result of the influence of extremism in Bangladesh, and it should not be forgotten that India and Bangladesh have friendly relations. Such incidents must be prevented so that they do not adversely affect these relations," she stated.

In Dhaka, Hindu religious organisations and minority groups also staged demonstrations in front of the National Press Club to protest the lynching.

Protesters demanded justice for Dipu Das and called on the authorities to protect minority communities.

Explaining the reason for the protest, one of the demonstrators said, "Although we have been protesting for a long time, today's gathering has a specific context. Today, a completely innocent person from a religious minority community was brutally murdered by religious fanatics."

Referring to the victim, the protestor said, "Dipu Chandra Das worked in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. He was recently promoted because of his hard work and dedication."

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, International Working President of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Alok Kumar questioned the circumstances surrounding the killing, citing reports that Dipu had made no blasphemous remarks.

He said if the youth was killed despite clarification, Bangladesh must provide answers and also raised concerns over alleged extremist narratives and announced that the VHP would hold protests in districts across India over the next two days.

"I saw some reports which stated that Dipu had only said that all religions are equal... If this is considered blasphemy, then it is a challenge to India's secularism and the principle of religious harmony. Later, a statement clarified that Dipu had not made any blasphemous statement. If that is the case, then why was he murdered? Bangladesh will have to answer this... The Vishwa Hindu Parishad will hold protests in every district across the country tomorrow and the day after tomorrow," Kumar said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Law Enforcement agencies in Bangladesh stated they had arrested two more individuals in connection with the mob lynching of Dipu Das, taking the total number of arrests to 12.

According to the Daily Star, citing sources from the Bangladesh police and RAB, the latest arrests were made on early Sunday.

Al Mamun stated that the two individuals were identified as Ashik, aged 25 and Kaium, aged 25, The Daily Star reported. All 12 detainees had been handed over to the Bhaluka Police Station in Mymensingh.

On Saturday, the Chief Adviser of the Interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, in a statement, stated that ten individuals were arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Dipu Chandra Das, noting that the RAB apprehended seven suspects, while the police arrested three others.

According to the statement, the individuals arrested by RAB are Md Limon Sarkar (19), Md Tarek Hossain (19), Md Manik Mia (20), Ershad Ali (39), Nijum Uddin (20), Alomgir Hossain (38) and Md Miraj Hossain Akon (46).

The three arrested by the police are Md Azmol Hasan Sagir (26), Md Shahin Mia (19) and Md Nazmul (21).

The lynching of Dipu Chandra Das has triggered widespread outrage, with calls growing louder for justice, protection of minorities, and restraint to prevent further deterioration of regional harmony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor