Angola plays a vital role in India's energy security: President Murmu

Luanda [Angola], November 9 : President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the strategic significance of Angola in India's energy sector during bilateral talks with her Angolan counterpart João Manuel Goncalves Lourenco.

"Angola plays a vital role in India's energy security. India is a major buyer of Angola's oil and gas. Our oil and gas companies are interested in entering into long-term purchase contracts with Angola," President Murmu said. She added, "Additionally, Indian oil and gas companies are interested in investing in onshore and offshore upstream projects in Angola."

The President also emphasised India's expertise in petroleum refining and expressed interest in exploring opportunities in Angola. "India is a leading petroleum refining country, and we are interested in investing in various refinery projects in Angola," she said.

Beyond energy, President Murmu highlighted potential cooperation in strategic minerals and emerging technologies. "Indian companies are also capable of exploring critical and rare earth minerals in Angola. This cooperation can pave the way for partnerships in areas such as electric vehicles, semiconductor technology, and AI," she added.

The discussions reflected both nations' shared interest in strengthening economic ties, particularly in energy, technology, and strategic sectors.

President Murmu arrived in Luanda, Angola's capital, on Sunday, marking the first-ever state visit by an Indian head of state to the Southern African nation. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed her arrival via a post on X (formerly Twitter), noting that the visit coincides with the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Angola.

"President Droupadi Murmu lands in Luanda, the capital city of Angola. India and Angola are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. This visit will further strengthen India-Angola bilateral cooperation," the post read.

The historic trip builds on earlier high-level interactions, including President Lourenco's visit to New Delhi in May, during which India approved a USD 200 million Line of Credit to support the modernisation of Angola's defence forces.

The visit forms the first leg of President Murmu's two-nation tour from November 8 to 11. After concluding her engagements in Angola, President Murmu will travel to Botswana from November 11 to 13, at the invitation of President Duma Gideon Boko. This leg will also mark the first-ever state visit by an Indian head of state to Botswana and aims to enhance collaboration in trade, investment, technology, energy, agriculture, health, pharmaceuticals, defence, and people-to-people exchanges.

It reflects India's ongoing commitment to deepening engagement with Africa and the Global South.

MEA Secretary of Economic Relations Sudhakar Dalela said the tour underscores India's focus on strengthening cooperation across political, economic, developmental, and cultural sectors. He added that the discussions will also cover the potential translocation of cheetahs from Botswana under Project Cheetah in India.

