Angola signs International Solar Alliance agreement during President Lourenco's India visit

New Delhi [India], May 4 : India and Angola on Saturday signed MoUs in a range of areas to boost bilateral cooperation with the government also approving the Angolan request of Line of Credit of US$ 200 million for defence procurement.

The two countries exchanged MoU on cooperation in Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine, cooperation in agriculture and in the domain of culture for the period 2025 -29 during the visit of Angola President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco.

Angola signed the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Framework Agreement and became the 123rd member of the ISA.

Briefing reporters about the visit, Secretary (Economic Relations), Dammu Ravi said defence is among the areas of cooperation that have attracted a lot of attention.

"During this visit, the Prime Minister has offered 200 million dollars worth of lines of credit, defence line of credit in Indian rupees. They will be sourcing defence equipment from India. Already they are in touch with the private companies and also public sector companies for various items to be sourced from India," he said.

"Important aspect is there is a commonality. They have a large number of Soviet equipment, defence equipment, which needs to be serviced, overhauled, and do the maintenance. So in the days to come, both sides will be engaging, expert-level interactions as to how to take forward this particular cooperation," he added.

PM Modi on Saturday held delegation-level talks with the visiting leader.

In his remarks during the press statements, PM Modi said it is a historic moment and that President of Angola is visiting India after 38 years.

"His visit is not only giving a new direction and momentum to India-Angola ties, but also strengthening India-Africa partnership.

This year, India and Angola are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. But our ties are much older and deeper than that. When Angola was fighting for its freedom, India stood by it with unwavering faith and friendship," PM Modi said.

"Today, we have close cooperation in various sectors. India is one of the largest buyers of Angola's oil and gas. We have decided to expand our energy partnership. I am pleased to announce the approval of a $200 million defence credit line for the modernization of Angola's armed forces. We have also discussed the repair and overhaul of defence platforms and supplies. India would be glad to cooperate in the training of Angola's armed forces," he added.

PM Modi said India will share its capabilities with Angola in Digital Public Infrastructure, Space Technology, and Capacity Building.

"Today we have also decided to further strengthen our relations in the sectors of Healthcare, Diamond processing, fertilizer and Critical minerals. The popularity of Yoga and Bollywood in Angola reflects the deep cultural connection between our two countries. To strengthen our people-to-people relations, we have decided to start a Youth Exchange Programme among our youth," PM Modi said.

He said India welcomes Angola's decision to join the International Solar Alliance.

"We have also invited Angola to join India's initiatives Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Big Cat Alliance and Global Biofuels Alliance," PM Modi said.

He said both agree that terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity.

"I thanked President Lourenco and the people of Angola for their condolences on the loss of lives in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. We are committed to take firm and decisive action against the terrorists and those who support them. We thank Angola for their support in our fight against cross-border terrorism," he said.

PM Modi extended his best wishes to Angola for its chairmanship of the African Union.

